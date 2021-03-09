COVID-19 LATEST: 30 new deaths reported today with 311 additional cases

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 159 are men / 149 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 135 in Dublin,
  • 29 in Kildare,
  • 21 in Cork,
  • 18 in Limerick,
  • 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.
     

As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 373,149 people have received their first dose
  • 149,920 people have received their second dose