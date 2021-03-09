COVID-19 LATEST: 30 new deaths reported today with 311 additional cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.
There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 159 are men / 149 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 135 in Dublin,
- 29 in Kildare,
- 21 in Cork,
- 18 in Limerick,
- 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.
As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 373,149 people have received their first dose
- 149,920 people have received their second dose
