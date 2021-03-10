Locals in Athy pay respects to funeral cortege of tragic kayaker this morning

Residents of Athy are pay their respects this morning to a man whose body was recovered from the River Barrow in Athy after being missing for nearly a week.

Declan Reid, 34, was kayaking with his eight-year-old son Aaron on Sunday, February 28, when their kayak capsized near Ardreigh Lock on the Barrow. The boy was rescued from the water by a passerby who spotted them in trouble.

Declan, late of Moorefield Drive, Neilstown, Clondalkin, is predeceased by his mother Patricia.

He will be sadly missed by his son Aaron, his partner Fiona, his father Paul, sister Roisin and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Declan’s funeral cortège is passing along the Carlow Road, Emily Square and Leinster Street areas at 9.20am on Wednesday morning en route to the funeral Mass in Clondalkin.

People are welcome to stand along the route with social distancing being observed at all times.

Search

A search for Declan was carried out by garda divers who were later joined by local gardaí and over 80 members of the Civil Defence from Kildare, Laois, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford.

Search and rescue teams from Meath, Mallow, and Dublin were also involved in the search operation along with local kayakers.

Gardaí said the last week in Athy has been a difficult one for the community and thanked everybody who joined in the search efforts for Mr Reid.

Gardaí also said the Reid family have expressed much gratitude for finding Declan.

They added: “May we send our deepest sympathy to all Declan's family and friends.”