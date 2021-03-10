Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 10

The death has occurred of Ann Clohessy (née McCormack)

Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



The death has occurred of Ann Clohessy, Nee McCormick, Grattan Park, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare, formerly of Arbour Hill & Clondalkin. March 9th, 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Harry and devoted mother of Cara, Mark, Orla, and Aidan. Grandmother of Connor, Erin, Sean, Saoirse, Cillian, Jamie, Alana, Eabha and Caoimhe. Sons in Law, Daughter in law, Brothers, Sisters, Extended family and her many, many friends

May Ann Rest in Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, Ann’s funeral will take place privately. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, or unable to, may view the Funeral Service online at 11.15 am on Friday 12th March 2021 in Holy Trinity church Derrinturn, using the following link https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/ and thereafter to Newlands crematorium and may be viewed link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium at 1.30 pm.

A message of condolence for Ann’s family can left be in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Sylvia Farrar (née Brown)

Castledillon, Straffan, Kildare / Dublin



Farrar (nee Brown), Sylvia, Castledillon, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Dublin, March 8th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Carl, brother George, sister Denise, sister in law Roisin, brothers in law Billy and George, nephews, grandnephew, cousins, relatives and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place for Sylvia. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, or are unable to, may view the Funeral Service online at 11.30am on Thursday 11th March 2021, using the following link https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/webcam-clane/

A message of condolence for her family can left be in the condolence section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Parkinson's Association of Ireland at the following link https://www.parkinsons.ie

All enquiries to Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors at 045868230.

The death has occurred of Joe Flynn

Grogan House, Athgarvan, Kildare / Ballycumber, Offaly



Late of Ballycumber, Co. Offaly. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Joe and Mark, daughters Aoife and Helen, (and their partners and husbands Rowena, Diane and Fintan), grandchildren Jamie, Jake, Alex and Issey, brother Paddy, sisters Helena and Teresa, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe Rest In Peace. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Marie McGuinness

Parklands, Maynooth, Kildare



McGuinness, Marie, Parklands, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Loctite and Kildare ETB, March 9th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Francis, Hospice, Blanchardstown, following a long illness. Sadly missed by her loving brothers and sister, Brendan, Catherine, Aidan and Paul, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, uncle, aunt, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, Marie's funeral will take place privately. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, or unable to, may view the Funeral Service online at 12 noon on Thursday 11th March 2021, using the following link https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/webcam-maynooth/

A message of condolence for her family can left be in the condolence section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice with the following link https://www.sfh.ie/donate_

All enquiries to Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors at 045868230.

The death has occurred of Derek KIELY

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



KIELY Derek (Orchard Park, The Curragh, Co. Kildare and late of Ballyfermot, Dublin) - 6th March 2021 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Derek, husband of the late Antoinette; sadly missed by his children Sarah, Darren and Katie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Derek Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for 12pm Mass. Derek’s funeral can be lived streamed on St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

The death has occurred of Micheál PIERCE

Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Kildare / Castleisland, Kerry



PIERCE Micheál (Cuan Mhuire, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Killarney Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry) - 5th March 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Mary O'Domhnaill. Deeply regretted by his sisters Joan (Kelliher), Eileen (Riordan), Kathleen (Curtin), brother-in-law Dr. Padraig O'Domhnaill, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, Sr. Consilio and the Cuan Mhuire Community, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Micheál Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 12pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Micheál’s funeral will be livestreamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie and can also be viewed from the crematorium at 2.15pm on www.vimeo.com/event/139693

A funeral mass will be held at a later date in Castleisland, Co. Kerry and Micheál will be buried with his parents in Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.