Garda appeal after car stolen from outside home in Naas

A car was stolen from outside a home in the Sarto road area of Naas on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 7pm.

An appeal has been launched to trace the 2008 registered black Volkswagen Jetta.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft of a vehicle which occurred in Naas, Co Kildare on the 6th March 2021 at approximately 7:00pm.

"No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."