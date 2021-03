Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha in Kildare town is organising a virtual Rith Na Casca (Easter Run) on Easter Saturday, Saturday April 3.

The distances are 3.5km, 5km and 10km.

Medals and spot prizes will be given out.

Register online at www.justrunevents.com

It's €15 for an Adult and €35 for a Family of four.

All proceeds are in aid of Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha.