Click & Collect at Lawlor's of Naas - restaurant-standard food in the comfort of your own home

What could be better than to take home a restaurant-standard meal straight from a chef to your kitchen or living room!

I suppose it’s as close as we will all get at the moment to the dining out experience — and the Click & Collect at Lawlor’s in Naas certainly ticks all the boxes.

The booking process is very easy on your smartphone. Just choose the menu items and the collection time — and enjoy the cuisine in the comfort of your own home without any cooking or washing dishes!

The Click & Collect from the Bistro at Lawlor’s is also the perfect treat for Mother's Day this weekend — and it's all very affordable.

Why not give a Lawlor's Click & Collect Voucher to a mum or somebody special in your life?

From my experience, the Click & Collect loses nothing in terms of the actual dining experience — it’s nearly better than the real thing!

The dishes are carefully placed into 100% compostable packs which are then placed in recyclable cardboard boxes.

Starters

For my Starter in the 3 Course Dinner offer, I chose the Handmade Duck Spring Rolls which were accompanied by a Fennel and Cucumber Salad and Soya and Hoisin dipping sauce.

This dish was full of flavour and certainly tasted just as good as if I was in a restaurant setting.

My dining partner selected the Lawlor's famous Crispy Fried Chicken Wings in Louisiana Hot Sauce served with Chef's Blue Cheese Dip and Celery Sticks.

Mains

For my Mains, I chose the Pan Fried Fillet of Seabass in a bed of Tomato and Fennel Scented Seafood Stew and Sauté Potatoes.

Again, this was delicious and the portions were just right to give the full chef's cuisine experience.

My partner was equally thrilled with the high standards of the Thai Red Chicken Curry which came with Chili, Ginger and Lemongrass flavoured Coconut Sauce and was accompanied with Crisp Vegetables and Fragrant Basmati Rice.

Desserts

My dessert choice was the Chocolate Fudge Brownie with Fresh Strawberries and Raspberry Dust which transported very well to my living room.

Our other choice — the Blood Orange Posset with an Anise Sable Biscuits was unusual but delicately flavoured and is certainly an option we will be choosing again.



Menus

I sampled the delicious 3 Course Dinner for 2 People which included two Starters, two Mains, two Desserts and a bottle of wine — all for €59.

You could also pick the 2 Course Dinner for 2 People which also comes with a bottle of wine for €49.

A Family Meal (Any 2 Main Courses, any 2 Children's Mains and a Bottle of Wine) comes at €50 while any four Main Courses and a bottle of wine is €65.

The Children's Menu features wholesome choices such as Traditional Roast Turkey and Baked Kildare Ham with mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Availability

The Lawlor's To Go Click & Collect is available from Friday to Sunday from 4pm to 8.30pm.

The Sunday Lunch Click and Collect service is open 12pm to 3pm on Sunday.

Lunch To Go service from Monday to Saturday is coming soon.



More information

For more information, see www.lawlors.ie. or contact on Facebook or Instagram.

