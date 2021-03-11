Kildare Deaths, March 11

Joe Flynn, Grogan House, Athgarvan, Kildare / Ballycumber, Offaly

The death has occurred of Joe Flynn, Grogan House, Athgarvan, Kildare / Ballycumber, Offaly. Late of Ballycumber, Co. Offaly, he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Joe and Mark, daughters Aoife and Helen, (and their partners and husbands Rowena, Diane and Fintan), grandchildren Jamie, Jake, Alex and Issey, brother Paddy, sisters Helena and Teresa, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Mass will be lived streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Joe's cremation service will be available to view from 1pm at the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Cathal Peter Heather, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Cathal Peter Heather, (Adelaide, Australia and previously of Newbridge. He passed away on March 7. Deeply loved and missed by his loving wife Vanessa, daughters Deirdre and Brianna, parents Teresa and Nigel, sister Gráinne and brother Emmet, granny Rene, aunts, uncles, relatives and the Heather, McCormack and Galvin extended families and friends.

Our gorgeous little Cathal, he loved all of us and we loved him. His kindness, humour and compassion will never be forgotten. We will always remember and love you.

Funeral arrangements later. Service to be arranged in Australia, and at a later date in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry St., Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

James (Seamus) Kenna, Ballyhagen, Carbury

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) Kenna of Ballyhagen, Carbury. James passed away unexpectedly at home on March 10. Predeceased by his parents Brian and Rose, brothers Ned, Barney, Thomas, Paddy, John and Bill, sisters Mary, Rose and Julia, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Pattie, Kathleen and Lilly, brother Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Johnny Robinson, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy

The death has occurred of Johnny Robinson, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Tommy, sisters Margaret and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (March 12) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.





