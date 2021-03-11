Driver failed roadside drugs test at Kildare checkpoint
Facing 12 month driving ban
Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account
A driver who failed a road side drugs test was arrested by Naas Roads policing and is facing a year long driving ban.
Gardaí detected a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped the vehicle at a checkpoint. He was subsequently asked to take the test.
Naas Roads policing on operation in Kildare stopped this motorist at a recent checkpoint and found a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 11, 2021
The driver failed a Road Side Drugs Test and was arrested.
They are now facing a 12 month Disqualification period from driving. pic.twitter.com/dXhuIGQzBt
