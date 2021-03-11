Kildare online Lotto player scoops €232,635 in last night’s draw

One lucky online player in Kildare won €232,635 in last night’s (Wednesday March 10) Lotto draw.

The ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus which meant they were just one number away from winning the €7,062,192 jackpot on offer in last night’s midweek draw. The winner bought their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Kildare winner made contact this morning and arrangements are now being made for the lucky ticket holder to claim their massive prize.

The Lotto numbers for last night’s draw were: 06, 26, 31, 38, 39, 47 and the bonus was: 22.

Last night’s win of €232,635 marks the second big online win for a Kildare player in the space of just two weeks. The Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 was won by another Kildare online player on Wednesday, February 24.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It was a big night for one lucky online player from Kildare in last night’s Lotto draw. They were the biggest winner of the night scooping the €232,635 prize for matching five numbers and the bonus. Our players in Kildare are certainly on a winning streak at the moment after another online player, also from Kildare, won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 at the end of February.”

“As there was no winner of the jackpot last night, Saturday night’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €7.5 million. We are expecting excitement to grow ahead of the draw as the jackpot has been rolling for almost six weeks now. We encourage all of our Lotto players to buy their tickets early and to continue to follow the Government health guidelines in place while doing so.”