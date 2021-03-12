Newbridge to host virtual St Patrick's Day event this year

Newbridge St Patricks Day Parade Committee are delighted to announce a Virtual St Patricks Day Event.

"Starting at 12 noon, our normal parade start time, we will have a Facebook Live event featuring Irish music and greetings to the Newbridge diaspora around the world. To participate in the event just message our Facebook page (@newbridgestpatricksdayparade ) with your greetings to family and friends. This will be posted on our Facebook page and also read out on our Facebook Live Irish music show," said the organisers.

"We are also running three competitions for children and adults. The first competition is for the best children’s home toy parade as a photo or video (max 30secs). The second competition is for Best St Patricks Day photo, this can be a fun family photo, or a photo of your dog, or a nice outdoor scene ( inside your 5k)on St Patricks Day.

"Again we will post the photos on our page. Finally we will have a prize for best drawing, painting or a decorated cake, this aimed at children. Again there will be a prize. There are six prizes of €50 vouchers, two for each category.

"Our aim is to make newbridge St Patricks Day a family fun day and not the ground hog days that we currently live through. Wishing everyone a Happy St Patricks Day from the Parade Committee. Keep safe."