Man allegedly assaulted with hurley in Kildare

A man was allegedly assaulted with a hurley, Naas District Court heard on March 3.

Stephen Hannon, 33, whose address was given as 12 Anne Street, Prosperous, faces an allegation of assault at Brookes Mill, Prosperous, on March 2.

Garda Moloney told the court that when the gardai arrived at the scene an assault had taken place and the suspect had blood on his pants.

The injured party had been taken to hospital.

Sgt Jim Kelly claimed that the defendant and injured party are known to each other.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant disputes the evidence.

The defendant was granted bail subject to conditions such as that he sign on once a week and have no contact with the alleged injured party.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until June 16.