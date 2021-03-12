Man had three knives in car when stopped by Kildare gardaí - claim

A man had three knives in his car, it was alleged at Naas District Court on March 10.

John Walsh, 34, whose address was given as 28 Belville, New Ross, Wexford, is being prosecuted for possessing the knives.

The court heard that the knives with blades measuring four inches, six inches and 11 inches,were found when he was stopped while driving at Palmerstown Desmesne, Kill on January 26, 2020.

The case was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan until July 7.