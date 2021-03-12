Newbridge Library launch new book clubs for children and adults

Newbridge Library has set up a number of new book clubs.

Children’s Book Club with Aoife from Newbridge Library via Zoom

- The first Thursday of the month at 6.30pm.

Newbridge Library is starting an online children’s book club. We are now taking expressions of interest.

If you think your children might be interested please email newbridglib@kildarecoco.ie and include Children’s Book Club in the headline with your child’s name and age.



Crime Book Club with Catherine from Newbridge Library via Zoom

- The First Thursday of the month at 7pm

Now taking expressions of interest. Do you like a good crime novel? Well then, this the book club for you! The first meeting will take place on Thursday 4th March at 7pm.



To register email newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie

And include Crime Book club in the subject heading along with your name.

General Fiction Book Club with Joan from Newbridge Library via Zoom

Firsts Tuesday of the month at 6.30pm

Please join us for a relaxed and fun book club discussion through Zoom from the comfort of your own home. The first month's book will be available for download as an eBook or eAudiobook from our free App Borrowbox.

Now taking expressions of interest.

To register email newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie

And include General Fiction Book club in the subject heading along with your name.

Classics Book Club for Adults with Stephen from Newbridge Library via Zoom

Meets the second Thursday of every month at 6.30pm. Now taking expressions of interest.

Do you like authors such as George Orwell, Jane Austen and James Joyce?

If you like reading the classics, then this book club is for you!

To register please call 045-906130 or email newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie and include Classics Book Club in the headline.