Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 15

The death has occurred of Dickie Doherty

Castleroe West, Maganey, Kildare



Predeceased by his sister Janette, brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Anna, father Sean, brother John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law,nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.



May Dickie Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Jeffrey (Henry) Robinson

Kilrainey House, Kilrainy, Broadford, Kildare



Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Jeff and Maureen. Forever loved and sadly missed by his loving sisters Fay, Colleen and Regina, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May Jeffrey Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Monday at 12 o'clock in St Brigid's Church, Clocherinkoe, followed by burial in Kilrainy Cemetery. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. You can take part in Jeffrey's Funeral Mass via the following link:

https://youtu.be/ALCPZN-oP3M

The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of John (The Tyre Man) Sullivan

Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Kilcrohane, Cork



Sullivan, John (The Tyre Man), Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Kilcrohane, West Cork, March 12th 2021, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving partner Joyce, sons Michael, Fergus, Finbarr, Kevin and Kieran, exwife Elizabeth, daughters in law, grandchildren Ronan, Leanne and Emily, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. John's funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 10.30am by clicking on the following link https://www.claneparish.com

John will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. The funeral Cortége will also be passing through Loughbollard Estate en route to Mainham Cemetery for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interuptions or issues.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

The death has occurred of Marcella Kearney (née Farrell)

Killina, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Dick and the mother of the late Declan. Sadly missed by her loving son Paul, daughter in law Rosemary, grandchildren Chloe, Jenna, Abbi and Sean, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Marcella Rest In Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Sunday to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn for Requiem mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Marcella's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Carbury Parish website at the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Neill

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



Peacefully while in the loving care of the staff at the Marlay Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his-much-loved and loving wife Mary and his children Michael, Geraldine, Siobhan, Dermot, Sheila and Jerry, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his thirteen cherished grandchildren, sisters-in-law Brighid and Catherine, brother-in-law Bartley, and Bartley’s wife Mary, many nieces and nephews in Galway and Switzerland and extended family everywhere. Predeceased by his brother, John and parents Jerry and Margerie. He will also be missed by his many colleagues and former patients from his years working as a psychiatrist with the HSE as well as his many friends, including those in the National Yacht Club, Dun Laoghaire and the wider sailing community.

May he Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral is taking place at this time due to Government restrictions. For those who wish to follow the Mass online please go to this link https://www.marleygrangeparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ at 11:30am on Tuesday, 16th of March. Messages of sympathy may be left for Jerry’s family in the section below marked “Condolences”

The death has occurred of Declan Peter Slattery

Drimnagh, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



Slattery, Declan Peter, on March 8th 2021, Alicante and formerly Drimnagh and Naas. Peacefully, following a short illness in the loving care of his heartbroken family, beloved wife Marie and devoted sons Conor, Declan and Emmet. Predeceased by his brothers Frank and Barry. Very sadly missed by his sisters Barbara and Grace and brothers Adrian and Finian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and so many friends at home and abroad.

A Memorial Service will take place in Spain and also in Ireland at a later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis