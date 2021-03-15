Well-known landmarks across Kildare go green for St Patrick's Day

This year many tourism sites around the County will go green for St Patrick’s Day including Killashee Hotel, Kildare Village and St Brigid’s Cathedral and Round Tower.

The Hill of Allen, the keep at Barberstown Castle, Ardclough Visitors Centre, the gates at Moore Abbey Woods and Castletown House are also set to be lit up in green. Joining in the celebrations is the entire Main Street in Naas, and of course Naas Ball will once again turn green.

The theme of St Patrick’s Festival this year invites us to embrace brighter days ahead. As Kildare goes green, we are joined by world famous Irish landmarks as well as global icons such as the Sydney Opera House, the London Eye and Niagara Falls being illuminated as part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening Campaign.

The Global Greening initiative was launched in 2010 by Tourism Ireland and has grown each year.

It is an opportunity, this year more than ever, for Irish people abroad who cannot travel home to join in the celebrations and feel connected to their home county. The green light this year is symbolising that better times are to come, as well as connecting Irish and Kildare nationals around the world.

Commenting on the initiative, CEO of Into Kildare, Áine Mangan said, “We are delighted to see so many buildings light up green and join in the global greening.

"St Patrick’s Day would usually kick-start the tourism season, so while we are all still staying local we felt it was important to mark the day in some way. We’re also delighted that many events in the County are moving to a virtual platform this year, meaning Kildare diaspora around the world who can join in.”

Several towns around the county are holding virtual and socially distanced events including colouring competitions, ceilí dancing, poster hunts and whiskey tasting. For a full list of activities, visit www.intokildare.ie