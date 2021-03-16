Teddy bears initiative around Kildare offers beacon of hope to those in distress

A dad who lost his son by suicide has brought a public awareness project to Kildare.



White teddy bears with lights accompanied by messages of hope and helpline numbers have been placed at locations such as bridges and riversides in the county.



The initiative is the brainchild of Pieta House volunteer Mick Ryan, from Bunclody in Co Wexford, whose son Sean Paul (22) took his own life.



Each teddy bear lights up at night - intended as a symbolic beacon of hope to those who need it.

The notice says "Your Family and Friends Love You" and includes helpline contact information.

Mick is also seeking local volunteers to help with the project, contact 087 9140261.

To contact Pieta House, text HELP to 51444 or call Pieta House free on 1800 247247.