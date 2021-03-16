Gardaí detect "large number" of speeding motorists near local creche and primary school
Gardaí using laser guns to detect the speed of oncoming motorists
Our Naas Roads Policing Unit recently responded to complaints of speeding motorists in Athgarvan.
The location was close to a Creche, a Montessori School and leading to Athgarvan National School on the L2032.
Gardaí said a "large number" of motorists were later detected speeding on this roadway a 50kmh zone.
Officers used TruCAM II laser guns which are able to detect the speed of vehicles up to 1km away - often before the driver may even see the garda.
Individual speed readings at the location included 75km/hr, 80km/hr and 84km/hr.
All motorists will receive a fine €80 and three penalty points.
Gardaí said: "Please slow down and drive with in speed limits. This will reduce collisions and save lives on our roads."
