Punchestown Racecourse get's starter's orders for €3m expansion



Punchestown Racecourse has been given the green light for a major expansion estimated to cost €3m.

Last week An Bord Pléanala upheld Kildare County Council's original decision to grant planning permission on the development just before the pandemic in February last year.

Blackhall Racing Company, which is the trading name for Punchestown, will be extending the existing racetrack by approximately 660m.

A new ambulance track over a length of 1,890m is also in the designs.

Extensive landscaping and planting of shrubs will also be included in the plans for an overhaul of the famous racecourse.

To facilitate the works, the planning notice said some 1.15 million tones of topsoil, subsoil, sand and gravel will be sourced from a disused sand and gravel pit nearby.

A maintenance and storage shed of 3,500 sq.m gross floor area will be built as part of the project.

Two attenuation ponds, which manage the run-off of excess surface water to avoid flooding, will be relocated.

Festival 2021

Meanwhile Punchestown Festival 2021 is being held behind closed doors with a full schedule of racing but unfortunately the annual 130,000 spectators won't be making their way to the venue and there won't be the multi-million euro boost to the local economy.

However Conor O'Neill, Punchestown CEO, said the racecourse will be delivering the best possible 'at home' festival experience via RTE, Racing TV, social media channels and media partners.

"To lose Punchestown 2020 was a serious challenge but to lose a second consecutive Festival has had a massive impact on Punchestown. Beyond the obvious commercial and financial repercussions, the fact that we have not been able to welcome our wonderful supporters, sponsors, owners, racing fans, members and clients further emphasises just how important people are to the success and uniqueness of this place. We say it time and time again - people make Punchestown. The goodwill and support that we have received from throughout Ireland, the UK and beyond has been over whelming. Trust us when we say that we really miss you too!

"In April 2021 we will bid to deliver Punchestown, a festival of a different colour. The five days will be very different from the event that we have all enjoyed and loved for so many years. However, we are still so proud to host one of the highlights of the Irish sporting calendar that showcases the very best of Irish jump racing. Whilst the enclosures, stands and bars will be empty we hope you will support us by tuning into the brilliant action from home.

"Let me conclude by saying that the entire Punchestown team are more determined than ever and the next time we all gather to celebrate the return of the Punchestown Festival when it is safe to do so it will be a party not to be missed!".