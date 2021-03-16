Teenager missing for second time in ten days

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Hannah O'Brien, 13 years, who is missing from the Laytown area of Co. Meath since Sunday.

Hannah is described as being 5'3", with long auburn hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

It is believed Hannah may be in the Mullingar area of Co Westmeath.

Hannah previously went missing from Mullingar on March 6 and was located safe and well four days later.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.