Kildare TD claims in Dáil that frontline worker was not given time off work to visit doctor

The Tanaiste said he will look into a case highlighted by Sinn Fein TD Reada Cronin that a Kildare frontline worker is not being given time off to check out a possible cancerous lump.

Ms Cronin raised the issue the Leo Varadkar in the Dáil on March 11 and he said he will investigate the matter.

Cronin said: "I want to raise with the Tánaiste the case of a constituent in Kildare North, who is a young healthcare worker in the HSE and one of the heroes on the front line.

"She recently discovered a lump and visited her doctor, who told her to have it investigated immediately.

"When she asked her employer, the HSE, for time off to do so, she was refused.

How can it be that somebody who is working on the front line, giving her all in this battle against Covid, cannot be treated in a time of acute need?

"NPHET is advising people not to delay seeking health services, yet the HSE is treating its employees in this way. What is the plan to address this shameful, shocking treatment?"

In reply, Tánaiste Mr Varadkar said: "One of the real improvements in healthcare in Ireland in recent years has been rapid access diagnostics for cancer, particularly when it comes to breast cancer.

"I do not know the details of the case the Deputy raised but I would expect any employer, particularly a public sector employer, to give someone the necessary time off to attend a cancer investigation appointment. If the Deputy wants to send me the details or to send them to the Minister, Deputy Stephen Donnelly, we will look into the case and see what we can do."