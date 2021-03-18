Kildare Deaths, March 18

Gloria WALSH (née Lee), Barrettstown, Caragh, Kildare

The death has occurred of Gloria Walsh (née Lee), Barrettstown, Caragh on March 16. She passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of The Curragh Ward, Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Mark; sadly missed by her loving husband Cathal, son Brian, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Zoë, Mia and Abi, brothers Brian and Frank, sister Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday morning to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for 11.30 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Barrettstown Cemetery, Newbridge. Gloria's funeral will be live streamed on http://dominicansnewbridge.ie/live-streaming/





Paddy Duffy, Mucklon, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Enfield, Meath

The death has occurred of Paddy Duffy, Mucklon, Enfield, Co. Meath, 16th March, peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family. Loving Husband of Mary, and adored father of Tracey, Jason, Noeleen and Sarah. Loving grandfather of Amy, Conor, Emma, Sean, Ciara and Tom. Very deeply regrated by his sisters Sheila and Betty, sons in law Barry, Martin and Lee brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid 19 restrictions at 1.30pm on Friday next, the 19th March, in the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A live stream of Paddy’s funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please, with donations if desired to Alzheimer society Ireland link https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/