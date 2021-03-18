Gardaí confirm discovery of €2.8m of suspected cocaine in Donegal

Gardaí estimate the value of suspected cocaine found in an operation in Milford, Co Donegal on Tuesday to be worth €2.8m.

The 41kg haul was found following an examination of a van in an intelligence-led operation by the Milford district drugs unit.

In a statement, the Garda press office said investigating gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in the investigation.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford Garda district said:‘“This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety.”

It is understood the suspected drugs were found concealed in the panels of a van with a UK registration.