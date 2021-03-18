Kildare's Irish National Stud plans expansion

File photo of The Irish National Stud

The Irish National Stud is due to lodge plans to expand its facilities at the popular tourist attraction near Kildare town.

It hopes to change and extend the existing admissions building to accommodate a new entrance area, office area, increased retail floor space and additional toilet facilities.

The proposals are due to be sent to Kildare County Council soon. 