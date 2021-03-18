Check out the winner of Kildare GAA's first ever virtual St Patrick's Day parade
'We all need a little push sometimes'
The impressive float
The winner of the Kildare GAA Virtual St Patrick’s Day Parade competition is Patrick Maguire from Clogherinkoe.
Check out this impressive float below.
Many thanks to all who submitted entries & hope all had an enjoyable St. Patrick’s Day. ☘️☘️#kildaregaaclubparade pic.twitter.com/zP8M8PSypg
— Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) March 17, 2021
