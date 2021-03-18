Speeding driver tested positive for cocaine

A driver, who was caught speeding by Naas gardai, was later found to have cocaine in his system. 

The motorist was recorded travelling at 85kph in a 50kph zone and was stopped by gardaí. After a positive drugs test, they were arrested. Court proceedings are to follow. 