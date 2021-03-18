Kildare weekend forecast: 9 to 12 degrees with Sunday expected to be best day

Spoiled for good weather over the past couple of days, people will be glad to know the mild temperatures are here to stay for the weekend.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will continue cloudy with outbreaks of light drizzle in some places.

"However, sunshine may break through in the afternoon, particularly in southern parts. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northerly breezes," it said.

Friday night is to be cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle later and lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

The national forecaster said Saturday will be overcast, but with a good deal of dry weather.

"Just some patchy drizzle, mainly on hills and coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 or 12 degrees Celsius, in a light northerly or variable breeze," it added.

Saturday night will be misty with patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly across Ulster and Connacht. It will turn colder where skies are clear with lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees celsius.

"Current indications suggest that Sunday will be the brighter day of the two this weekend, with the best of the sunny spells likely across the eastern half of Ireland. Dull and damp at times in the west of Connacht and the southwest of Munster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 or 12 degrees Celsius, in a light westerly or variable breeze," it said.