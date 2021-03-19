Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, March 19

The death has occurred of Anne Conlon (née Carey)

Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Sandyford, Dublin / Belmullet, Mayo



Conlon (nee Carey), Anne, Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Clonard Park, Sandyford, Dublin and Gladree, Belmullet, Co. Mayo, March 17th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, Beloved wife of Bernard and loving mother of Brendan, Ciarán and Louise, deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Maeve and granddaughters Lia, Naomi, Sarah and Niamh, Valerie and grandsons Jack and Romain, brother Thomas, sisters Mary, Bríd, Sadie, Sheila and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a wide range of nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government Guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Anne. Those who would of liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Anne's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 12 noon by clicking on the following link https://www.prosperousparish.net/

The funeral cortege will be leaving Anne's residence on Saturday morning at approx. 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

The death has occurred of Rose Delahunt

24 Geraldine, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving son William, brother John, sister Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lynn, brother-in-law Kevin, god-daughter Dolores, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning (20th March) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Heffernan

St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Newcastle, Dublin



Heffernan, Patrick (Packie), St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Newcastle, Co. Dublin, March 17th 2021, peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, children Paul, Annette, Elaine, Shane and Sharon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Martin and Kevin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government Guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick. Those who would of liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Patrick's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The funeral cortege will be leaving Patrick's residence on Saturday morning at approx. 10.40am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The death has occurred of Paddy Duffy

Mucklon, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Enfield, Meath



The death has occurred of Paddy Duffy, Mucklon, Enfield, Co. Meath, 16th March 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family. Loving Husband of Mary, and adored father of Tracey, Jason, Noeleen and Sarah. Loving grandfather of Amy, Conor, Emma, Sean, Ciara and Tom. Very deeply regrated by his sisters Sheila and Betty, sons in law Barry, Martin and Lee brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Paddy’s Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid 19 restrictions at 1.30pm on Friday next, the 19th March, in the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Paddy’s family in the condolences section below. A live stream of Paddy’s funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please, with donations if desired to Alzheimer society Ireland link https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

The death has occurred of Gloria WALSH (née Lee)

Barrettstown, Caragh, Kildare



​WALSH (née Lee) Gloria (Barrettstown, Caragh, Co. Kildare) - 16th March 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of The Curragh Ward, Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Mark; sadly missed by her loving husband Cathal, son Brian, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Zoë, Mia and Abi, brothers Brian and Frank, sister Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



May Gloria Rest in Peace



A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday morning to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for 11.30 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Barrettstown Cemetery, Newbridge. Gloria's funeral will be live streamed on http://dominicansnewbridge.ie/live-streaming/

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current circumstances cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.