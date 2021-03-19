Tesco stores in Kildare donate funds to nearly 30 local charities and groups
File Photo
Tesco Ireland has today announced that it will dedicate the latest round of donations from its Community Fund to causes throughout Kildare that support the vulnerable and those most impacted by Covid-19. The latest round of funding will see Tesco stores donate €7,500 to local causes, such as Friends of Naas Hospital, Celbridge Community Council, Main Street Foodbank among other local and national charities.
Naas Metro
Friends of Naas Hospital
Naas Care of the Aged
The Church on Main St Foodbank
Newbridge
Newbridge Day Care Centre
Newbridge Share Food
The Dining Room
Clane
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Homeless Care GLC
ISPCC
Celbridge
Celbridge Community Council
Feed Our Homeless
Teach Tearmainn
Maynooth Extra
Community Cancer Care Givers
Peter McVerry Trust
Samaritans Newbridge/Kildare
Naas Extra
Friends Of Naas Hospital
Main Street Foodbank
Sensational Kids Kildare
Hazelhatch Express
Celbridge Community Council
Feed Our Homeless
Teach Tearmainn
Kilcock Express
Enfield Development Group
Maynooth Kilcock Lions Club
Summerhill Meals on Wheels
Kildare
Family Carers Ireland
Kildare Tidy Towns
Peter McVerry Trust
Launching the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said, “We are pleased to be able to support the groups and organisations across Kildare that have continued to help the vulnerable members of their communities during this time. As we reach a year since the start of the pandemic, restrictions continue to have an impact on individuals, families and communities around the country. We hope that this latest round of Community Fund donations will help charities and causes at both local and national level continue to carry out the vital work they do for the people in their communities.”
This included a €150,000 donation split among three national charities - ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland - to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of local communities throughout the country.
In January 2021, Tesco announced that its Community Fund had reached a milestone of €5 million in donations to local communities across Ireland since its establishment.
Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000 which is shared between three local causes in its community. Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause via the Tesco website https://tescoireland.ie/
