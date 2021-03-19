Gardaí seized cash during Sallins drug search

Gardaí seized a cash sum during a drugs search in Sallins, Naas District Court was told on February 24.

Philip Edwards, 30, whose address was given as 49 Millbank, Sallins, was prosecuted for having cannabis for sale or supply at that address on April 5, 2018.

Sgt Jim Kelly said that €2,800 worth of cannabis was found after gardaí went to the address with a search warrant.

He said that the presence of some paraphernalia indicated that the drug was for sale or supply.

He also said that while the defendant has previous convictions, none are for breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act and the defendant has not come to the attention of the gardaí since this incident.

He added it is likely that the drugs were destined for the defendant’s friends.

Solicitor Daivd Powderly said the defendant has moved on from this and was accompanied to court by his partner. He said he was working and the gardaí seized €1,200 “which was his rent.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €1,000 fine and the seized cash is to go to charity.