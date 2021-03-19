Man exposed himself to woman while delivering package near Naas - claim

A man allegedly exposed his penis to a woman while delivering a package, Naas District Court heard on March 10.

The incident allegedly happened on the outskirts of Naas and the man faces an allegation of offensive conduct of a sexual nature at the woman’s home on July 9 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be claimed that the man exposed his genitals to a female.

He was delivering an item and when she accepted it, his penis was exposed to the woman at the front gate.

The court further heard that a six year old child was present at the time but it is not clear if the child witnessed the incident.

The court also heard that CCTV footage of three minutes duration may be available.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly told the court that his client vehemently denies the allegation.

The case was adjourned to September 15.