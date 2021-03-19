Four weeks in custody for man who abused Kildare gardaí

A man who shouted abuse at gardaí received a four weeks custody term at Naas District Court on March 3.

John Stephen McDonagh, 25, whose address was given as Cappocksgreen, Ardee, was prosecuted for a breach of the Public Order Act at Charlotte Street, Newbridge, on January 10, 2020.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant gestured towards gardaí and told them to f… off.

He added that the defendant, who appeared by videolink has a number of previous convictions.

The court heard that the defendant is currently serving an eight months term for dangerous driving and is due to be released in July.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said that the defendant was the victim of a serious assault during which he sustained two fractures to the skull, scarring and is deaf in his right ear.

Ms Murphy said the assault was unprovoked, he did not know the assailant and nobody has been caught.

“He is anxious to get out and get all of these matters behind him,” she added.

Imposing the four weeks term, Judge Desmond Zaidan said that it would run concurrently with the term he is serving and he won’t spend an extra hour in custody.