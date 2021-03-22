Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 22

The death has occurred of Marian Brown (née O'Riordan)

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin



BROWN (née O’Riordan), Marian (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Sandford Park, Dublin 8) March 20th, 2021. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters Yvonne and Elaine and son Dave. Marian will be sadly missed by all who knew her, but most of all her loving family, her beautiful granddaughters Annelie and Croía, son-in-law Alan, Dave’s partner Niamh, sisters Jackie, Lorraine, Siobhan, Eileen, brothers Dennis and Anthony, brother-in-law Dermot, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews and her many close friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Marian’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Prayers on Wednesday, March 24th at 11am online by following this LINK followed by a private cremation at this LINK or, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired, can be made to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown with a special thanks to all their wonderful and compassionate staff for their excellent care of Marian and her family.

The death has occurred of Gerry Coleman

Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Kildare / Castleblayney, Monaghan



Late of Mullaghanee, Castleblaney, at Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Gerry will be deeply missed by his children Barry, Éilis and the late Vincent and their mother Celia. Deeply regretted by his brothers Brian and Peter Castleblaney, sisters Vera Symmonds, Norfolk, UK, Claire Marron and Chrissie Finnegan, Carrickmacross, brothers-in-law Tom, James and Gordon, nieces, nephews and all his cousins in Carrickmacross, Castleblayney, and Norfolk. He will be sadly missed in and around Leixlip by his kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace





The death has occurred of Pauline (Bino) Cotter (née McGuinness)

Celbridge, Kildare



Cotter (nee McGuinness), Pauline (Bino), Celbridge, Co. Kildare, March 20th 2021, peacefully, in her 91st year, in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother in law of the late Shane, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Pauline, Mary, Yvonne, Bernie and Trish, sons in law John, Martin, Peter and Martin, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government Guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Pauline. Those who would of liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Pauline's funeral mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 1pm by clicking on the following link: https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The funeral cortege will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Wednesday at approx. 12.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) McCABE

Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Kildare



McCABE Charles (Charlie) (Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) Retd. Sergeant, Connolly Barracks, The Curragh, Past President O.N.E. - 20th March 2021 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital; sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, sons Jimmy, Eamon and Charles, brothers Jimmy and Eamonn, sister Loretta, daughters-in-law Loretta and Patricia, brothers-in-law Jack and Jim, grandchildren Emmet and Shauna, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Charles Rest in Peace



A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from his residence on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Charlie's funeral can be viewed on St. Brigid's Church Facebook page.



Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current circumstances cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Dermot O'Loughlin

Coolaghknock Avenue, Kildare Town, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Formerly of Tymon North.

Peacefully at home. Son of the late Paddy and Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving partner Gina, son Shane and his mother Wendy, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and his work colleagues in Musgraves.

May Dermot Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the service. Those who would have liked to attend the service, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

A funeral service will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Tallaght.

The death has occurred of Nuala Moten (née Cummins)

18 Church View, Drumlish, Longford / Kilcock, Kildare



Formerly of 719 Courtown Rd, Kilcock, Kildare. Nuala passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 19/03/2021. She is predeceased by her parents Tommy and Ellen. Nuala will be forever remembered with love by her daughters, Hazel, Nina and Stephanie, brothers Johny and Patrick, sisters Christine, Mary and Teresa, brothers-in-law Liam, Larry and Jim, sister-in-law Barbara and Gean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and her many good friends both in Longford and Kildare.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Rest In Peace

Nuala will repose in the family home. House private at all times, due to government restrictions. Removal on Monday 22nd to St.Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live through this link http://www.drumlishparish.ie/content.aspx?par=6&ContentId=45. Following her Mass, Nuala's funeral cortège will travel via Kilcock, Kildare, on route to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, arriving at 2pm. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Connell Funeral Directors. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. If you wish to do so, you can leave a message for the family on the condolence link below.