Garda appeal over man missing for over two years

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public seeking assistance in trying to locate missing person William Delaney, aged 56 years of age when he was reported missing, from Portlaoise since Wednesday afternoon 31st January, 2019.

William is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes.

Is it not known what clothes and footwear William was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.