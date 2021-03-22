BREAKING: Foul play not suspected as body is found in Naas
Foul play is not suspected following the death of a man in Naas earlier today.
The body of a male was found in the Grand Canal at Jigginstown, near the K Leisure centre.
It’s believed that the discovery was made at around 8.20.
The man, a much loved and highly respected member of the community, was well known locally and would have turned 83 next month.
A native of County Laois, he lived in Naas for many years.
It’s understood that the gardaí are treating the incident as a personal tragedy.
It’s further understood that the coroner has been notified and a post mortem will take place.
