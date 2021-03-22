MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on teen missing on Kildare border

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Shannon Molloy.

Shannon was last seen in the Enfield area of Meath on Saturday, March 20

Shannon is described as being 5’5" in height, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.



When last seen, Shannon was wearing black leggings, a black furry jacket, black Nike runners along with a large handbag.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Shannon is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.