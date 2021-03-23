Naas has highest level of Covid in the county - according to most recent data

The Naas area has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the county, according to the most up-to-date data.

The Naas local electoral area (LEA) had a rate per 100,000 people of over 281 for a two week period up to March 15.

This level is almost twice the rate of infection across the rest of Ireland which was 148 per 100,000 people.

According to figures released on Sunday evening, County Kildare is currently the third-highest county for its 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population with 249 infections.

The county had 554 new cases in the two weeks up to March 20.

Naas also saw 110 cases during the 14 day period to March 15.

The next highest area in the county was Leixlip LEA with 41 cases or a rate per 100,000 people of 258.5.

Just below Leixlip was Kildare LEA with 63 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 245.1.

Maynooth LEA had 72 infections and a rate per 100,000 of 242.2.

Clane LEA had 57 cases and a rate per 100,000 people of just over 200.

Newbridge had 64 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 180.4.

Athy LEA was second lowest with 48 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 189.9.

The LEA with the least incidence rate was Celbridge with 37 cases in the two weeks up to March 15 and a rate per 100,000 of 171.1.

The information is based on official figures provided by the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Meanwhile, Naas Hospital had a total of ten patients confirmed with Covid-19 while there was one patient suspected of having the virus.

However none of these patients were being treated in a critical care unit.