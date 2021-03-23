CCTV needed to protect cars parked on Curragh - Councillor

Councillor Noel Connolly is to ask the Council to develop designated parking spaces with CCTV on the Curragh and introduce a bye law preventing cars from driving on the grass.

He said the issue has been raised with him by constituents.

He explained: “There are a number of areas that cars tend to gather and the main issue is security.

“Cars have been broken into so providing CCTV would be a priority.

“Also, it is important to protect the biodiversity of the Curragh Plains and the amenity that it provides to walkers in particular.

“Scramblers have caused a nuisance in some areas and we need to ensure that people feel safe.”

Meanwhile, Kildare County Council has been requested to promote the idea of a Greenway-style route through the Curragh plains which would identify and showcase existing visitor attractions.

Cllr Chris Pender has called on the local authority to prepares a submission to the public consultation on the Curragh Plains exploring multiple possible uses such as the development of a ‘greenway’ that links up the surrounding towns and villages.

He also suggested exploring the tourism possibilities around locations associated with the Curragh Plains such as ‘Braveheart Hill’, where scenes from the 1995 Mel Gibson movie were shot, and Donnelly's Hollow, site of famous historical boxing matches, while remaining sensitive to its needs to be identified as a Special Area of Conservation.

Cllr Pender also name-checked historical links to the Plains through St Brigid, The Wrens and The Gordon Bennett Rally.

The Social Democrats politician will raise the issues at this week's meeting of the local Municipal District.

Consultation

A long-awaited consultation process which went live on Monday, March 15, can be accessed on www.curraghplains.ie.

The process will seek views on the best way to preserve and manage the historic plains, which are a valued leisure amenity to Kildare people. The 5,000 acre Curragh is also home to the Defence Forces Training Centre and the Curragh Racecourse.

Kildare County Council and the Department of Defence are jointly developing a conservation management plan and what they call an 'interpretation/ branding strategy' for the plains. They have employed Paul Hogarth Consultants to lead the team working on the project.

At the same meeting Cllr Mark Stafford will ask that the Council install the two required sheep grids at Lurg Lane, Kinneagh, on the Curragh” on the basis that no acceptable location for the grid at Brownstown can be identified.”