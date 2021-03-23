Section of Kildare road "floods after one heavy shower" - Councillor claims

A councillor has called for action from Kildare Co Council on a stretch of road that “floods after a heavy shower”.

Cllr Anne Connolly is tabling a motion about the route in Maddenstown area on the edge of the Curragh at the local Municipal District meeting this week.

Councillor Connolly said: “This spot floods after one heavy shower and the last long wet spell we had, it was quite dangerous.

“I work on the Curragh Camp and many a morning you queue to get through the flood.

The politician said she has raised the issue in the past with the Roads section of the local authority.

Meanwhile, Cllr Connolly will also be demanding action on the poor condition of the car park of Killinthomas Woods in Rathangan.

She explained: “These woods have seen a considerable increase in visitors since the beginning of lockdown.

“In fact the car park is too small to cater for these visitors, especially at the weekends.

“We have a lot of bad weather over the past couple of months and the car park is in very poor condition.

“I have requested the Council to write to Coillte to have it resurfaced.”

Cllr Connolly is also raising the issue of illegal dumping on the Curragh Plains.

She said: “Litter is becoming a huge issue and I don't mean illegal dumping.

“There are so many using the Curragh for exercise but unfortunately a considerable number don't bring home their litter e.g., plastic bottles, paper wrappers etc.

“I feel the Department of Defence have a duty to see that littler is picked up, hence I'm asking the Council to write to them to address this problem.”

Meanwhile Cllr Noel Heavy will call call on the Council to engage with Newbridge Volleyball Club with a view to “providing facilities for this long established organisation to adequately respond to the demand for access to their coaching and nurturing programme which has benefited many thousands of young people of varying abilities in Newbridge over the years.”

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer will ask the council to provide an update on any potential sites that have been identified from current land banks in light of the allocation of €50,000 towards a playground in Newbridge.