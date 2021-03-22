Appeal over teenager (16) missing for three days

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Aimee Donoghue.

Aimee was last seen in the Bray area of Co. Wicklow on Friday 19th March 2021.



Aimee is described as being 5’2" in height, of slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.



Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Aimee is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.