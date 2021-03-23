Alert over man (54) missing since 7am on Monday

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Thomas Burke, 54 years of age who is missing since early yesterday morning Monday 22nd March, 2021 from Dublin 8.

Thomas was last seen at 7am yesterday morning Monday 22nd March, 2021 on James Street, Dublin 8.

Thomas is described as being 6’2" in height, slim build, balding and walks with a slight limp.



Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Thomas is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

