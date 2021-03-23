Man looking for information on great grandmother from Curragh area

A UK reader is trying to trace information about his great grandmother and his family's Kildare heritage.

Richard Mingay said that Ms Sarah Cunningham was a native of the Curragh area.

Sarah came to England in 1903 in her early 20s while pregnant and gave birth to Richard's grandmother Queenie in the Southampton area.

However, Sarah was later tragically killed in a house fire aged just 34 in 1917.

Richard explained: "I just thought it would be nice for my mum to know as she never met her nan and I never met my nan as she died in 1966 of ill health.

"It all goes back to 1903 when my nan was conceived and Sarah Cunningham made the journey [from the Curragh] to Southampton."

If you can help Richard, please contact editor@kildarepost.com and we will pass on your information.