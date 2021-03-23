COVID-19 LATEST - 14 new cases in Kildare which has 3rd highest rate in local population in fortnight

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 24 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 - 100 years.

There has been a total of 4,610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd March, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 231,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Kildare had 14 news cases - or 555 cases in the past two weeks.

Of the cases notified today:

183 are men / 187 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

151 in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties***.



As of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 20th 2021, 675,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

492,106 people have received their first dose

183,840 people have received their second dose.