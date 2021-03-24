Major boost for Kildare as Intel to create 1,600 jobs in Leixlip

US multinational Intel is to create 1,600 permanent hi-tech jobs at its Leixlip campus, once it has completed the construction of a new chip manufacturing factory.

The company has already invested an additional US$7bn in its manufacturing facilities on the site over the past three years.

Eamonn Sinnott, Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations and General Manager of Intel Ireland, said: "Since 1989, we have invested $15 billion in current manufacturing capacity in Europe, ensuring that Intel is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations in the region," he said.

"But we're not stopping there. In an effort to more than double Intel's available manufacturing space in Ireland and Europe, we have invested an additional $7 billion from 2019 to 2021 in an ongoing expansion."

Mr Sinnott said the investment will drive economic growth in the region, creating 1,600 permanent high-tech jobs once complete and over 5,000 construction jobs.

Intel, which has been in Ireland since 1989, currently employs just under 5,000 people in the country, with 4,500 working in Leixlip and the balance based in offices in Cork and Shannon.

IDA Chief Executive Martin Shanahan said the level of Intel's commitment to Ireland and its impact on the Irish economy has been, and will continue to be, enormous.

He added: "The scale of the investment and the number and types of jobs being created is a huge vote of confidence in the Leixlip campus and is testament to Intel's continued commitment to Ireland.

"Furthermore, the company has signaled that there will be an opportunity for additional investment as it plans to announce another phase of expansions in locations including Europe in the next year."

Welcoming the Intel news, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "Intel’s journey in Ireland has been an extraordinary one and these plans for the next phase of its development will enhance its reputation as a global leader in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar described the expansion as massive.

"It’s another huge vote of confidence in Ireland’s future," he said.

"The company has demonstrated not just longevity and resilience in its 32 years in Ireland but an ambition to continuously innovate and develop. That growth has been of enormous benefit to the entire country," he added.

County Kildare Chamber chief executive Allan Shine has welcomed Intel's jobs announcement.

Mr Shine said that Intel is a key stakeholder in the region and the jobs announcement reinforces the message that Kildare is the location of choice for both existing and potential business enterprise.

He noted that Intel Ireland contributes €1.08 billion each year to the Irish economy and supports 6,669 full time equivalent jobs in the economy.

"As we are consumed with hourly updates in regards to Covid and also the concerns we face with Brexit ongoing, the Chamber welcomes the job announcement and look forward to the continuing success story of Intel in Kildare," he added.

