Kildare brothers in good health after kidney transplant over 40 years ago

Demonstrating the successful longevity of their living donor kidney transplant, brothers Leonard and Pat Fleming from Athy, Co Kildare this year marks the 42nd anniversary of the successful transplant.

They and their sister who is in renal failure are sharing their story for Organ Donor Awareness Week (27th March - 3rd April).

Landscape gardener Leonard Fleming, who owns Fleming's Garden Centre in Athy was just 10 years old when his older brother Pat who was 22 at the time donated a kidney to him on 27th February 1979.

The brothers have remained close to one another since then and live beside each other just a few miles outside Athy.

Since donating one of his kidneys, Pat became a secondary school teacher, got married, had two children and is now a proud grandfather.

He teaches Business Studies at Colaiste Eoin in Hacketstown, Carlow.



The brothers' sister Michelle Horan, who also lives close to them, also shares the same genetic kidney disease as Leonard did. Michelle was in her early twenties when she started dialysis.

She has since had undergone two kidney transplants, the first which lasted for three years but with the second transplant she enjoyed an additional 20 years away from dialysis before returning to dialysis treatment which she has been undergoing at home for almost eight years now as she hopes for a another kidney transplant to improve her quality of life.

Michelle is very grateful to the two deceased donors who got her to this point and which made it possible to give birth to and raise a son who is now 24 years old.



42 years ago, Leonard and Pat's happy successful transplant event was tinged with sadness as two months later when their sister Theresa who was receiving dialysis treatment passed away at the age of 20 from her kidney disease.