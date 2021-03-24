LATEST: Kildare becomes second worst county affected by Covid-19 in the past fortnight per head of population

Co Kildare has now become the second worst county affected by Covid-19 in the past fortnight.

The latest figures show that Kildare has moved from its previous third place behind Offaly and Donegal.

There were 249 cases per 100,000 people in the county for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.

There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

324 are men / 359 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

There were 308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties.



As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

495,824 people have received their first dose

184,191 people have received their second dose