Newbridge road closure extended by month for pipe laying

The road closure from Sarsfield Drive to Páirc Mhuire in Newbridge is to be extended by a month to facilitate pipe laying works.

Kildare County Council is extending the duration of the closure from March 28 to April 30.

They have listed the possible detour options below.

Alternative Routes:

Southbound vehicles travelling on Sarsfield Drive towards Newbridge Main Street will divert straight onto Páirc Mhuire (circa 0.19km). They will divert right at Páirc Mhuire / Páirc Mhuire and continue onto Henry Road (circa 0.3km). They will divert right at Henry Road / Henry Street (circa 0.1km) and continue on R445.

Vehicles travelling eastbound on Dara Park towards Newbridge Main Street will be diverted right onto Highfield Estate (circa 0.3km). They will be diverted left at Highfield Estate / Morristown Road (circa 0.16km) and then diverted right at Morristown Road / Standhouse Road (circa 0.4km). They will divert left onto Moorefield Road (circa 0.15km) and then right onto R445.

Vehicles travelling westbound on Henry Street towards the Curragh will be diverted left at Henry Street / Henry Street. They will divert right at Henry Street / R445 (circa 0.4km). They will then divert right at R445 / Moorefield Road onto Moorefield Road.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained. Any inconvenience caused is regretted," said the council.