Naas home targeted for burglary

A Naas home was broken into while the occupant was away from the premises.

The incident happened at Victoria Terrace on March 13, between 6.45am and 6.30pm.

It’s understood the occupant came home to discover that a bedroom lock was damaged .

The occupant was initially unable to get into the house because of damage done to a patio door lock.

Two Sony xperia mobile phones were stolen and have a value of €400.