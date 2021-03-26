Kildare Gardaí probe burglaries in neighbouring estates on consecutive nights

Gardaí are investigating burglaries which occurred neighbouring residential areas in Maynooth on consecutive nights.

The incidents took place in the Kingsbry and Silken Vale estates, both located a close distance from each other on the Straffan Road, on March 21 and 22.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage which occurred at a house in the Kingsbury area of Maynooth on the 21st March 2021.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage which occurred at a house in the Silken Vale area of Maynooth on the 22nd March 2021.

"Enquiries are ongoing."