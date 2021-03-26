Naas man disqualified from driving for six years

A man who appeared before Naas District Court in relation to a number of offences was disqualified from driving for a total of six years.

Robert Patchell, 41, whose address was given as 12 Corbally Court, Naas was before the court on numerous offences, some of which were taken into consideration by Judge Desmond Zaidan on March 10.

He was prosecuted for no insurance on June 7, 2017; driving under the influence of an intoxicant and no insurance on June 14, 2017; no insurance on June 28, 2017; possession of heroin on September 8, 2017; no insurance on September 16, 2017; a breach of the Public Order Act on November 4, 2017; drunk in charge of a vehicle on December 7, 2017; tendering a forged prescription at a pharmacy on February 24, 2018; tendering a forged prescription on August 23, 2018 and drug driving and no insurance on April 4, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly described the defendant as a habitual drug user and “unfortunately his life is ruined because of drugs.”

He added the defendant needs to get himself right if he is to have greater access to his children, who are being cared for by a relative.

He said he believes the defendant is unwell and solicitor Tim Kennelly said that the defendant had been to hospital and has to return there.

Mr Kennelly told the court that the defendant has stopped taking drugs and was aware that he will lose his driving licence.

He also said the defendant has children and has not come to the attention of the State in some time.

The court also heard that the defendant is studying and hopes to become a technician servicing electric cars.

Judge Zaidan commented that it depresses him to see a fellow human being affected by drugs. He said the defendant had lost his integrity, health and children to drugs.

He imposed six concurrent driving bans of six years duration.