Kildare library services helping older people to get more tech savy

Library staff from all over the county are helping older people get more tech savy so they can access online services.

"Kildare Library Service are currently involved in marketing our Age Friendly Digital Ambassadors Programme which is a national programme involving Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) Libraries Development Unit and Age Friendly Ireland," said the Kildare Library Service.

This programme aims to support older people access online library resources, primarily BorrowBox, which is an app used to download books and audio books to phone, tablet, or laptop,

Fourteen staff from the main libraries (Naas, Newbridge, Kildare Town, Athy, Celbridge, Athy and Maynooth) have received training which will enable them to provide online or phone training to older people in Kildare. The training sessions will guide trainees through the process of getting on the internet and downloading library apps which will offer a whole new digital world of online activities, workshops, and classes.

"In the challenging times we now live in, this training will be a lifeline for many older people to connect with others and improve digital literacy skills," it added.

"It is never too late to join the library online, access library resources, download your favourite books or listen to audio books. If you are an older person or if you know an older person who would benefit from this, our Digital Ambassadors will get you started. For more details or to sign up, contact naaslib@kildarecoco.ie / 045 879111. Alternatively, you can call your own local library and you will be directed to your very own Digital Ambassador."